These pictures of cops holding a piglet are just adorable

A piglet nicknamed Norris gave cops the run around after they were called in to catch the animal.

But New Jersey State Police in the US said that even without training in “how to catch a piglet” its officers were able to round up “the little critter”.

Once he was back at the station the officers took photos with the pig which have now been posted on Facebook. The story has been liked and shared thousands of times.

Trooper Ray Coleman, who has some experience with animals, took the piglet home and cared for him until the farmer came forward to claim his missing piglet.

Writing on Facebook, New Jersey State Police said: “Did we teach them how to catch a piglet? No, but it would be cooler if we did. Perhaps we’ll think about adding that to training.

“The troops chased this little guy around the homes of Magnolia Drive until they were able to scoop him up.

“We’d like to say great job by all of the troops involved, and great job to Trooper Coleman who went above and beyond the call of duty to keep Norris safe, warm and fed for a few days!”

All together now, “Awww”.