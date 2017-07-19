These photos of last night’s thunder and lighting are insane

Oh Ireland, the only country in the world where you could get sunburned on a Tuesday and hit with giant hail stones on Wednesday.

But whatever the weather, you can’t deny it’s beauty.

Last night, mother nature surprised us with some thunder and lighting.

Skies across the country were electric and some of our readers caught some insane photos.

Michele Connolly captured the bright skies of Galway.

Jenny Bardgett snapped this epic view from her back door in Hillview, Waterford City.

People also took to Twitter to post their photos, especially those in Cork.

Just captured slow motion of fork lightning over Cork during a thunderstorm just now! pic.twitter.com/rbSxCno5LF — Richard Conachey (@RichySpeedbird) July 18, 2017

There were large power outages in the Cork areas of Bandon and Castlelack but thankfully everything is up and running again.