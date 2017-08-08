These people went rogue and started playing tennis while stuck in traffic

Get frustrated in a traffic jam? How about some tennis.

Two people decided to pass the time while in a traffic jam on Britain's M6 by playing a game of tennis.

Jack Sheridan was stuck between junction 18 and 19, near Warrington, for an hour-and-a-half due to an incident up ahead when the unidentified pair emerged with their rackets.

The footage, which was later shared by 22-year-old Sheridan on Twitter, shows the keen tennis players batting a ball to each other without seeming to worry about the rather unusual setting. Who needs a net, hey?

“They were playing for 10 minutes until a fire engine came and told them to clear the road,” said Sheridan.

“I thought about joining in but I had my hands full with an ice cream from an ice cream man up ahead in the traffic jam and a beer.”

(That’s what you call having your priorities sorted…)

It’s certainly inspired us to keep a spare tennis racket or two in the boot of our car when heading off on a road trip, anyway. You never know when you might get the urge to brush up on your serve…