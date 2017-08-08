These people went rogue and started playing tennis while stuck in traffic
08/08/2017 - 17:09:36Back to Discover Home
Get frustrated in a traffic jam? How about some tennis.
Two people decided to pass the time while in a traffic jam on Britain's M6 by playing a game of tennis.
Jack Sheridan was stuck between junction 18 and 19, near Warrington, for an hour-and-a-half due to an incident up ahead when the unidentified pair emerged with their rackets.
The footage, which was later shared by 22-year-old Sheridan on Twitter, shows the keen tennis players batting a ball to each other without seeming to worry about the rather unusual setting. Who needs a net, hey?
Traffic jam tennis #M6 pic.twitter.com/IC7NKhGs4y— Jack Sheridan (@Jack_Sheridan95) August 5, 2017
“They were playing for 10 minutes until a fire engine came and told them to clear the road,” said Sheridan.
“I thought about joining in but I had my hands full with an ice cream from an ice cream man up ahead in the traffic jam and a beer.”
(That’s what you call having your priorities sorted…)
It’s certainly inspired us to keep a spare tennis racket or two in the boot of our car when heading off on a road trip, anyway. You never know when you might get the urge to brush up on your serve…
Join the conversation - comment here