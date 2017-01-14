These people took flight 666 to HEL on Friday the 13th
Boarding a flight on Friday the 13th is something that would fill a fair few people with dread.
But imagine if the flight was to the capital of Finland, aka Helsinki, aka HEL … and imagine if that flight’s departure time was 1pm, aka 13:00.
Yikes. Well that spooky scenario really happened yesterday and people actually boarded it.
Would you dare to sit in row 13, on board @Finnair flight 666 en route to HEL on Friday the 13th?https://t.co/lKujhSu0gP pic.twitter.com/fWIvQTMLjF— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 13, 2017
Insane.
I'm flying to HEL on Friday the 13th. #unlucky— Megan C (@MeganWagon10) January 13, 2017
@flightradar24 With black cats and broken mirrors in the cargo hold? :-)— Caitlin Kelly (@CaitlinKellyNYC) January 13, 2017
Spare a thought for the folk sat on row 13.
