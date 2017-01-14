These people took flight 666 to HEL on Friday the 13th

Back to Discover Home

Boarding a flight on Friday the 13th is something that would fill a fair few people with dread.

But imagine if the flight was to the capital of Finland, aka Helsinki, aka HEL … and imagine if that flight’s departure time was 1pm, aka 13:00.

Dog GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Yikes. Well that spooky scenario really happened yesterday and people actually boarded it.

Insane.

Spare a thought for the folk sat on row 13.
KEYWORDS: Aviation, FinnAir, Friday 13, Helsinki, Planes, Superstition

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover