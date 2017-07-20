These people printing out memes for their internet-less pals show what friendship is all about

It’s quite possible to go whole weeks talking to friends exclusively through memes – but what happens when that friend no longer has access to their phone? Or, worse, absolutely no internet access?

Realising that memes are crucial to a healthy mind state and that meme withdrawal is a real thing, a number of people are showing what it means to be a friend in 2017.

Khaled Kharma’s friend Jasmin Sanchez is training to join the US Air Force and currently can’t use her phone – so, not wanting her to fall behind on the meme cycle, this was his fix.

My friend is away at boot camp and can't use her phone, so I'm sending here memes. She is missing much tbh pic.twitter.com/fIgOs1BciC — khaled kharma (@k_is_like) July 18, 2017

The New Jersey photographer has been printing out tweets and memes from accounts like tank.sinatra on Instagram and sending them to Jasmin, hoping they’ll raise her spirits a bit during what’s sure to be a difficult time.

Some of the best from the last month were printed, put into an envelope and sent out, including these.

Have fun going out tonight knowing that your dog probably needs water and has to pee and can't open the door or work the faucet… you monster. (@mytherapistsays) A post shared by Tank.Sinatra (@tank.sinatra) on Jul 15, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

Can we talk about the fact Donald Trump and Rob Kardashian essentially tweeted the same thing today pic.twitter.com/N7uhnGMur0 — sweet daddy (@callmedgoodz) July 5, 2017

Khaled said: “We send memes to each other every day, but since she’s training in the Air Force right now, she’s not able to use her phone.

“So I figured, let me send her some stuff to cheer her up and help her time go by faster and happier.”

The 27-year-old’s favourite meme was this rather dark one from textsfromyourexistentialist.

*COVFEFE w/ a quote by #albertcamus. #audreyhorne and #agentdalecooper of @twinpeaks. [description of quote in my story, not glorifying suicide. Camus actually regularly argued that while life is inherently meaningless, killing oneself would be absurd. So, it's better to live.] A post shared by Texts From Your Existentialist (@textsfromyourexistentialist) on May 30, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT

“We love dark humour and coffee so it’s the best of both worlds,” he said.

Jasmin will be away for a while yet and Khaled plans to continue sending memes.

He said: “I hope she laughs and even shares them with the other girls she’s training with. They’re going through a lot so any type of humour will help, I feel.”

Luis Rembao has been doing the same thing for his friend, who’s currently at boot camp for around 13 weeks preparing for life in the military.

The 18-year-old made a bunch of his own and sent those out, but also included some of the big’uns.

My friend is at boot camp and I mail him memes to keep him entertained 😂 pic.twitter.com/KNLkvZazuB — Luis Rembao (@LuisRxmbao) July 11, 2017

And, naturally, this is the final form – a meme book.

My cousin has no access to her phone at boot camp so I'm mailing her a book of my fav tweets & memes from the past few weeks she's been away pic.twitter.com/Bkmss4Ky9A — кatrina anne ♛ (@kfer_) July 18, 2017

Get yourself some friends like these.