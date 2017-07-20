These people printing out memes for their internet-less pals show what friendship is all about

Back to Discover Home

It’s quite possible to go whole weeks talking to friends exclusively through memes – but what happens when that friend no longer has access to their phone? Or, worse, absolutely no internet access?

Realising that memes are crucial to a healthy mind state and that meme withdrawal is a real thing, a number of people are showing what it means to be a friend in 2017.

Khaled Kharma’s friend Jasmin Sanchez is training to join the US Air Force and currently can’t use her phone – so, not wanting her to fall behind on the meme cycle, this was his fix.

The New Jersey photographer has been printing out tweets and memes from accounts like tank.sinatra on Instagram and sending them to Jasmin, hoping they’ll raise her spirits a bit during what’s sure to be a difficult time.

Some of the best from the last month were printed, put into an envelope and sent out, including these.

Khaled said: “We send memes to each other every day, but since she’s training in the Air Force right now, she’s not able to use her phone.

“So I figured, let me send her some stuff to cheer her up and help her time go by faster and happier.”

The 27-year-old’s favourite meme was this rather dark one from textsfromyourexistentialist.

“We love dark humour and coffee so it’s the best of both worlds,” he said.

Jasmin will be away for a while yet and Khaled plans to continue sending memes.

He said: “I hope she laughs and even shares them with the other girls she’s training with. They’re going through a lot so any type of humour will help, I feel.”

Luis Rembao has been doing the same thing for his friend, who’s currently at boot camp for around 13 weeks preparing for life in the military.

The 18-year-old made a bunch of his own and sent those out, but also included some of the big’uns.

And, naturally, this is the final form – a meme book.

Get yourself some friends like these.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Memes, UK, friendship, Memes, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover