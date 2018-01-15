These panda twins playing in the snow are 100% winter relationship goals
Can you imagine anything more adorable than panda twins having a frolic in the snow? If not, you’re in the right place.
Fu Feng and Fu Ban are panda twins at Vienna Zoo, and they recently experienced the cold, white stuff for the first time, having been born in 2016.
What follows is adorableness of the highest standard.
The pandas were joined by their mother, Yang Yang, as they tumbled around together in the snow.
Pandas are thought to originate from the mountains and forests of south east China, meaning they’re well-adapted to the frosty nature of the snowfall.
These two certainly didn’t seem to mind the chill, anyway.
