These panda twins celebrated their first birthday in style

Panda twins were given big boxes full of their favourite foods as part of their adorable first birthday celebrations at Vienna Zoo.

And one of the cubs, Fu Ban, seemed particularly excited to tear into the presents.

Along with mum Yang Yang, Fu Ban tucked right into the sweet potato and carrot – while twin Fu Feng obviously wasn’t quite so fussed and decided to stay put in her indoor enclosure.

A bright orange ‘Happy Birthday’ flag was put up for the pair, and their treat-filled packets were elaborately wrapped in paper covered in cartoon pandas. If you look closely, you’ll spot there’s even a giant paper candle…what else could you possibly want from a birthday?

(PA)

It would seem the vegetables weren’t quite enough for Fu Ban at one point, though – he seem to be really enjoying gnawing on that cardboard…

(Tiergarten Schönbrunn/PA)

And here’s the cute cub feeling a bit overwhelmed by all the celebrating.

The Tiergarten Schoenbrunn is actually the only zoo in Europe that has managed to breed pandas by natural means. So, we’re glad to see the zoo celebrated with such a fun party-set up…(we just wish we’d had an invite).