These new dolls with vitiligo aim to teach kids about diversity

Children’s toys aren’t exactly the most forward-facing in terms of diversity, so this artist is doing something about it.

Kay Black has been creating dolls with vitiligo – a skin condition where pale white patches develop, caused by a lack of melanin.

(Kay Black/PA)

Kay sells custom-made jewellery and dolls online as Kay Customz, and the reason she made these dolls is pretty powerful.

(Kay Black/PA)

“My goal is to go beyond the average assembly line-looking doll – I wanted relatable, realistic dolls,” she says. Kay eventually wants to have her own line of dolls.

SOLD customer request #porcelain #Black #African #vitiligo A post shared by kays customz (@kaycustoms) on Sep 17, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

One of the dolls definitely bears a strong resemblance to Winnie Harlow, the Canadian model with vitiligo who has 2.6 million followers on Instagram and models for the likes of Balmain and Nike.

Kay even makes dolls on request, like this one.

SOLD Custom Request #PORCELAIN #BLACK #AFRICAN #QUEEN #PRINCESS #vitiligo A post shared by kays customz (@kaycustoms) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

Dolls with vitiligo aren’t exactly a common sight, so it’s something that people have been absolutely loving.

They make dolls with vitiligo, I'm so happy😭✨💕 — London Tipton👸🏽✨ (@Negrotic_Queen) September 5, 2017

cause i have vitiligo & to see them making dolls like this is very touching — whitegirl ✨ (@cedesbenzo_) September 1, 2017