These librarians did a parody of the Kardashians’ 10-year cover and it’s the best thing ever

A group of librarians in New Zealand are giving the Kardashian family a run for their money by staging an “impromptu” parody photoshoot.

The team at the Invercargill City Libraries & Archives wanted to mark the 10th anniversary of popular reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians – and decided the best way to do it was to stage a “totally impromptu, definitely not planned” photo session.

It has been 10 years since the Kardashians first graced our screens. To celebrate, our social media team decided to have a totally impromptu, definitely not planned, photo-shoot. Posted by Invercargill City Libraries and Archives on Friday, October 13, 2017

“We thought that it would be a quick and fun way to connect with our audience,” said Andrew Eng, a reader’s advisory librarian at Invercargill.

“It was all very off-the-cuff, we were all wearing stuff from our own wardrobes that were similarly coloured.”

The team used the cover of The Hollywood Reporter as inspiration.

They used old dictionaries from the library’s archive as props to give it a “library touch”.

Eng says he hasn’t followed the E! Entertainment show but adds other members of his team adore the Kardashians.

“We’ve got two Khloe and one huge Kendall fan,” he said.

The photo has since gone viral with people praising their efforts.

Keeping up with the Librarians. This made me giggle. https://t.co/OxhHlSvH00 — Wild About Reading (@DonalisaHelsley) October 16, 2017

What is this??? You have our attention. lol! pic.twitter.com/pAskDeZl67 — Grandview Parks&Rec (@GrandviewParks) October 16, 2017

Awesome! — Marie L Belanger (@MarieBLibrarian) October 16, 2017

“The response has been overwhelming!” Eng said. “We never expected to get so far, but we are really proud of the photo.

“Our social media team love trying to make each other laugh, we’re just glad there are others out there that share our sense of humour.”

