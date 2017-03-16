These Irish pick-up lines are bound to get you the shift this weekend

Just as you prepare for what could potentially be the greatest weekend of the year - well, St. Patrick's Day falling on a Friday, that’s pretty great - it’s only fitting to up your game.

And what’s more impressive than some Irish pick-up lines to get you started.

Irish Youtuber Clisare has put together this video of tips in the art of getting the shift, as gaeilge.

Sure, for the weekend that’s in it.

NOTE: This may be a little NSFW, age restrictions may apply.