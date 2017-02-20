These illustrations of Arabic words and their meanings are the definition of creativity

A graphic designer from Egypt is using his skills to help us see the Arabic language in a different light.

Mahmoud Tammam has created 40 designs of Arabic words which depict the Arabic word and a drawing of its meaning – with beautiful results.

(Mahmoud Tammam/MT Designs)

Mahmoud, an architect from Alexandria, started learning graphic design three years ago, and set himself a series of personal challenges to develop his skills.

(Mahmoud Tammam/MT Designs)

One of these challenges was to try and create 20 designs of words and their meanings.

“It was very common to see word manipulation projects in the English language and that’s the main reason I started this project. I wanted to do the same using my native language,” says Mahmoud.

(Mahmoud Tammam/MT Designs)

He’s certainly achieved his goal, with a second personal challenge adding another 20 creative takes on Arabic words including animals, cities and people.

(Mahmoud Tammam/MT Designs)

The designs may act as an aid for those learning Arabic, as the English and Arabic words are shown on the designs.

(Mahmoud Tammam/MT Designs)

Also, who could forget these quirky designs?