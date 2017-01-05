These guys put the most Canadian twist ever on skeet shooting

It’s not quite tweed-clad toffs clay pigeon shooting in the British countryside, but it’s something all right.

A clutch of Canadians called the Real ‘Berta Boys have thought ootside the box to put a twist on simple skeet shooting.

And, it’s actually quite glorious.

The group say they’re: “Just a bunch of Alberta boys doing Canadian things.”

Judging by their Facebook, YouTube and Instagram pages, they’re pretty new to this kind of stuff, but their next uploads could definitely be worth looking out for.

And, not a pair of plus fours in sight.