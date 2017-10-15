These gorgeous temporary tattoos may be better than the real thing

Programmes like Just Tattoo Of Us and Tattoo Fixers show just how much you might regret getting a permanent inking if you don’t give it serious thought before you commit.

But there is an answer. Now we can buy beautiful, intricate designs to try out, and best of all, they all come off after a few days.

Here are a few of our favourite temporary tattoos for adults.

Inkwear tattoos

Hummingbird, £2.49 for one, from Inkwear (Inkwear/PA)

Inkwear having been honing the art of temporary tattoos for adults for six years, supplying designs to high street stores like Topshop, Urban Outfitters and Miss Selfridge.

As well as providing a wide array of beautiful tattoos their team has designed, customers can also request custom ink. From wedding favours to festival freebies, this lot have done it all.

Tattly

Perennials set, £13 plus postage, from Tattly (Tattly/PA)

If you want to know where the next step in temporary tattoos is coming from, take a look at US firm Tattly.

Set up as a side project by founder Tina Roth Eisenberg, the company now works with some of the USA’s most renowned artists – each of whom receive a commission for every tattoo of their design sold.

For its latest project, the company has worked with French watercolour artist Vincent Jeannerot and perfumer Agilex Fragrances to create a range of tattoos which smell like the flowers they are depicting. These include Blue Hydrangea, Pink Peony, Purple Peony, and Rose La France.

Paperself

Swing of the 20’s ring tattoo, £5 for two, from Collective Boutique (Collective Boutique/PA)

Established in 2009, Paperself started off creating wearable paper-art for eyelashes.

After the roaring success of this idea, the brand branched out into temporary tattoos. Its latest range is influenced by 1920’s design, including vintage charms and nature.

Of particular note are the flapper-style rings which, though tricky to apply, look just like the real thing.

The Aviary

Nature Girl From the Forest – Fern & Crystals temporary tattoo kit, £14.50 (The Aviary/PA)

The Aviary specialises in print design and illustration. The company’s designs, including their temporary tattoos, are drawn by The Aviary’s founder, Victoria Foster.

The hyper-realistic and ethereal tattoos have proved popular with design and fashion blogs since they launched just over 3 years ago and are set to be included in Etsy’s Christmas lookbook.