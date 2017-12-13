These gingerbread house fails prove that biscuit-based architecture is harder than it looks

Gingerbread houses are a staple of the festive season, with our Instagram feeds (and indeed our bellies) full of beautifully-decorated spiced houses this time of year.

But as so often happens, social media makes things look a whole lot more perfect than they actually are in real life. Spare a thought for those who attempted to make the picture-perfect gingerbread house, only to find that biscuit-based architecture is actually really quite tricky.

Here are some of our favourite gingerbread houses that didn’t quite go to plan, despite the efforts of some particularly valiant chefs.

Some gingerbread creations didn’t even get to a stage of resembling houses.

I am very sad to announce my gingerbread house has suffered catastrophic damage. RIP gingerbread house. December 2nd 9:08 pm-December 3rd 7:56 pm. Cause of collapse: I pushed too hard on a gum drop and it broke pic.twitter.com/U9vgGYIz3v — Bailey Keil (@BaileyKeil) December 4, 2017

Since it’s December 3rd I’m gonna catch up on the days I missed... Here’s our fail at the gingerbread house pic.twitter.com/VKF2BSVexG — Kristmas Kate 🎄☃️❄️ (@katelynmarie292) December 4, 2017

Others suffered severe, irreparable structural damage.

Listen. I tried to make a gingerbread house. OK I tried pic.twitter.com/TnW14IQxgd — ❄☃FrostySpaceKid☃❄ (@LonelySpaceKid) December 7, 2017

The girls' attempt at a gingerbread house while we were at the bball game last night 😀 #unfinishedbusiness #toocutetho pic.twitter.com/oDRu9WTUVM — Carrie Drost (@carebearz_001) December 8, 2017

Let's hope the #Badgers night gets better than my attempt at building this gingerbread house. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/8yRXEnT2xT — Tessa Ruid (@TessaRuid) December 3, 2017

Some builders went a bit too over the top with decorations, leading to difficulties.

@CatherinePaiz @AustinMcbroom we tried to make a gingerbread house and write ACE family on it but we failed.... tomorrow we are making another one! pic.twitter.com/6ZZ85Yj6ys — Fernanda Sillero (@fersillero) December 9, 2017

My daughter and I tried to make a gingerbread house tonight😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QdpyxezGW8 — Debenezer Scrooge (@DebIsGone) December 3, 2017

And then there were the buildings that looked more like haunted houses than gingerbread houses.

I was going to have the best homemade gingerbread house ever, then it fell. #fail pic.twitter.com/FItRzBul3d — Jac (@JaclynHagstrom) December 10, 2017

We’re not even sure how these houses managed to break up into so many pieces.

Every year I attempt to make a gingerbread house and every year it ends up like this: pic.twitter.com/bgsSjrKwZh — kayla (@KaylaTurpin) December 9, 2017

Maybe those houses were also struck by dinosaurs?

But there is a silver lining: Even if your gingerbread house isn’t quite worthy of a photoshoot, at least it’ll still taste amazing.