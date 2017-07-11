These Game of Thrones-inspired dishes are deliciously creative and a delight to fans

Binging with Babish is a YouTube channel all about food and film.

Self-taught creator and chef Andrew Rea brings to life dishes from the screen, both iconic and niche, and his creations are lovingly accurate and mouth-watering in equal measure.

With Game of Thrones set to return with a new series this weekend, Rea’s latest edition is sure to get fans feeling hungry for a return to Westeros.

Here’s what Rea had to say about his latest video.

How easy is it for viewers to try these recipes at home?

“The hardest part is likely sourcing the game meats, at least it is here in the US,” he said. “But they can definitely be substituted with boneless chicken thighs, pork chops, and beef chuck tenders!

Great new recipe for whenever you have extra pigeon, wild boar, pheasant, and rabbit lying around! A post shared by Binging With Babish (@bingingwithbabish) on Jul 10, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

“This is a fun recipe for playing with flavours – fruits, nuts, herbs, spices.”

How do they compare to other recipes?

“Making an ornate game pie that stays together is definitely not the easiest thing in the world,” said Rea, who lives and works in New York. “But it’s definitely not the hardest.

Dothraki "Blood" Pie – made with cherries, apples, strawberries, and I'm just kidding it's real blood. A post shared by Binging With Babish (@bingingwithbabish) on Jul 11, 2017 at 6:48am PDT

“Watching them make these on The Great British Baking Show (the American name for Great British Bake Off) makes me feel like a chump.”

What are your favourite recipes you’ve made on your channel?

“My favourite is Il Timpano from Big Night – probably just because of the wonderful memory of all the effort finally paying off!” said Rea.

“I like saying that Pasta Aglio e Olio is the most delicious in large part due to its simplicity – it’s hard to believe that seven ingredients can come together to taste so good.”

How excited are you for the new series of Game of Thrones?

“Very excited, and I’m going to go out on a limb and say that I expect there will be lurid violence, gratuitous nudity, and main characters getting killed off.”

What do you have planned for the future of Binging with Babish?

“Binging with Babish will continue weekly, episodes largely determined at the last minute,” said Rea. “But I’ll be launching a new show entitled Basics with Babish this summer, aiming to help burgeoning cooks grow their confidence in the kitchen.

“It’s one of the many ways I want to expand the BwB family!”

Thrilled to announce that BwB just hit a million subscribers on YouTube. You guys are the best. A post shared by Binging With Babish (@bingingwithbabish) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

You can keep up with Rea and his film-inspired cookery by visiting his YouTube channel, or you can follow him on Twitter.

To find out how you can make his recipes – visit his website.