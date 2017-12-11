These feminist Christmas carols are raising money for a UK charity

An album of feminist hymns is here to make your Christmas more equal.

The Hyrrs: Festive Hymns Made Feminist album has “hyrrs” on topics from sexual harassment in the workplace to equal pay and negative stereotypes, all to the tunes of hymns you know and love.

The album includes catchy tracks such as Oh Sexism (to the tune of Oh Christmas Tree), Stereotypes (Silent Night) and Kick The Balls Of Patriarchy (Deck The Halls).

The album is raising money for UK charity Refuge.

The charity supports thousands of women and children affected by domestic abuse.

“Everyday sexism is sadly still a fact of life and remains a root cause of violence against women,” said Sandra Horley, chief executive of Refuge.

“The ‘hyrrs’ of the world are often accused of lacking a sense of humour. So, this is a divine opportunity for the ‘hymns’ of the world to see the funny side. Otherwise, guess who has the last laugh?”

The album is available to buy or stream from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon and Spotify.

If you fancy having your own festive feminist sing-a-long, a hyrr book with lyrics to all the reworked songs can be found online.