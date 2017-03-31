These evil geniuses faked a proposal to get free dessert

Back to Discover Home

When best friends Cati Domitrovich and Alex Nagle had a particularly bad week, they did what any self-respecting teenagers would do: got all dressed up and took themselves out for a fancy dinner.

But as most of us know all too well, nice dinners cost a whole lot of money – so the pair came up with a dastardly plan to nab a free dessert.

Right on queue, Alex got down on one knee and proposed to a suitably shocked-looking Cati.

Proposal
(@bathemeinnudes/Twitter)

Aww. Young love, hey? And as we all know, the best thing about young love is undoubtedly the free desserts. It’s *almost* a reason to get engaged.

Proposal
(@bathemeinnudes/Twitter)

Cati told Buzzfeed that the whole restaurant was completely hoodwinked by their stunt: “Everyone believed us and everyone clapped.”

Many think it’s pure genius – what a clever way to cut the price of your meal!

Whereas others are far more judgmental. It is admittedly a bit morally ambiguous.

And some are less concerned with the ethics, but merely think that their deviousness could have been put to far better use than getting a free dessert.

Best yet, the restaurant they went to in San Antonio noticed that Cati’s post had gone viral and even tweeted her themselves. In fact, they took it as a prime opportunity for a bit of self-promotion.

Sounds like a happily ever after if you ask us.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Proposal, Restaurant

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover