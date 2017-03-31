These evil geniuses faked a proposal to get free dessert

When best friends Cati Domitrovich and Alex Nagle had a particularly bad week, they did what any self-respecting teenagers would do: got all dressed up and took themselves out for a fancy dinner.

But as most of us know all too well, nice dinners cost a whole lot of money – so the pair came up with a dastardly plan to nab a free dessert.

Right on queue, Alex got down on one knee and proposed to a suitably shocked-looking Cati.

(@bathemeinnudes/Twitter)

Aww. Young love, hey? And as we all know, the best thing about young love is undoubtedly the free desserts. It’s *almost* a reason to get engaged.

(@bathemeinnudes/Twitter)

Cati told Buzzfeed that the whole restaurant was completely hoodwinked by their stunt: “Everyone believed us and everyone clapped.”

Many think it’s pure genius – what a clever way to cut the price of your meal!

Whereas others are far more judgmental. It is admittedly a bit morally ambiguous.

And some are less concerned with the ethics, but merely think that their deviousness could have been put to far better use than getting a free dessert.

@bathemeinnudes You did all that hustling for this!?! 😳🙂 pic.twitter.com/bZXCNhLPUY — b a r z i e (@ffsBarzie) March 30, 2017

Best yet, the restaurant they went to in San Antonio noticed that Cati’s post had gone viral and even tweeted her themselves. In fact, they took it as a prime opportunity for a bit of self-promotion.

@bathemeinnudes We're glad to see this helped cheer up what was a bad week for you two. Hope to see you again at Biga, but next time, full price! :) pic.twitter.com/r04kCvn4Xq — Biga on the Banks (@BigaontheBanks) March 31, 2017

Sounds like a happily ever after if you ask us.