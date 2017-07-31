These dogs posing for a birthday picture have more self-restraint than all of us

The mere sight of a dog is pretty much enough to make anyone’s day.

So picture seeing two dogs, both wearing party hats and posing for a picture with their stuffed giraffe and a stacked cheeseburger birthday cake – it is possibly better than you will ever imagine.

Finnlay, stuffed toy Kevin, and Cooper, the birthday boy (Jessica Cahill)

The story goes that Cooper, the birthday pup on the right, was thrown a party for his second birthday, which included his (very smiley) brother Finnlay and stuffed giraffe Kevin, his favourite toy.

And in place of pupcakes? A lavish, two-tier…cheeseburger cake.

Proud dog mum Jessica Cahill said the burgers had become something of an annual tradition.

“My boyfriend and I started getting cheeseburgers for the dogs on their birthdays from the first year. The hats were my idea and I was surprised they kept them on long enough to get a picture.

(Jessica Cahill)

“The white dog on the left, Finnlay, he’s always smiling like that, his birthday was two months ago.”

Look at how patiently they’re anticipating all that meaty, cheesy goodness. It appears Kevin is eyeing them up quite eagerly, though.

It sounds like the doggos had a pawsome day – after the pair “chowed down” on their birthday treats, they played outside with their humans.

The couple, based in Newfoundland, Canada, are thinking of hosting a bigger pup party next year, so that she can take an epic group shot.