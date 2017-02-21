These dogs had an arranged marriage and we have so many questions

We reckon whatever elaborate weddings you’ve been to, nothing will top this.

Mumbai’s Dogs Olympiad and Grand Show hosted dog marriage ceremonies for pet owners who found the perfect partner for their dogs.

Oh, you know what, it’s the kind of thing you need to see to believe.

If you want to get to know one of the happy couples more (and who doesn’t?), meet Duchess and Pepper.

(Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

So, what actually happens when these pets tie the knot?

The dogs take things pretty seriously – well, their owners do – as the ceremony involves them exchanging marital garlands.

Awwwww GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



And the owners also have the dogs walking around a fire – this is so they complete their vows in traditional Hindu style.

Bollywood GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



And how are the pups paired up, you’re asking?

Well, they’re matched by a few things: their names, on the basis of their horoscopes…and the matchmaker also counts things like the number of teeth they have.

Mother’s Day GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



We’re not entirely sure why these marriages took place, other than the owners just wanting to find the perfect companion for their pooch.

Ah, young love…