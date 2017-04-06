These DJs have been trolling their crowds in the most perfect way

At a gig, music festival or even your local nightclub the build up to a drop is a tense time. Arms rise along with adrenaline and everyone loses it as they wait for the inevitable mosh pit which will follow the second the DJ ramps the bass up.

Well that’s a romanticised version, but Australian musical duo Mashd N Kutcher have gone a slightly different direction with the idea. With the help of a bit of Vanessa Carlton and Spandau Ballet – here’s their alternative take.

Ah the looks on their faces. To be fair though they just need to embrace it, who doesn’t love A Thousand Miles… no?

Despite trolling their audiences the Aussie DJs are actually quite a hit in their home country – amassing millions of views on YouTube and making Top 40 hits in the Australian charts.

Oh, and they also like to do collaborations with their pizza guy.

Man that pizza guy is going places.