These daredevils decided to slip ‘n’ slide out of an aeroplane from 10,500 feet

More than 80 skydivers took their adrenaline levels up a notch further when they headed down a makeshift waterslide out of a plane.

Film-maker Mike Naddor, from Huntington Beach, California, said organising the world’s highest slip ‘n’ slide was an idea he and friends Sean Devlin and Matt Blank had had for more than a decade, but that it took a lot of persuading for people to take their slip ‘n’ slide idea seriously.

But once they proved it was a safe and repeatable concept, they added in a whole load of extras – water balloons, squirt guns, and slip ‘n’ slide landings – and the result looks crazy fun.

The stunt took place at Skydive Perris in Perris, California, on July 1, and a total of 84 jumpers took part in the world record.

In case you’re still a bit stunned by how the idea worked, it’s just like a normal skydive – but instead of the people taking part jumping out of the plane, they sat down and slid along off the edge, often in one long row of people. And at the bottom, instead of landing on the ground normally, you land on yet another slip ‘n’slide.

What a sight that must be as you fall through the sky…

(Dan Dupuis/PA)

Naddor, who took part in the jump himself while wearing a red tutu, said for him the best part of the jump was seeing the reactions of people who have been skydiving for a long time.

“Since we had never done something like this before, the best part by far was seeing how much fun everyone was having,” said Naddor.

“By the end of the day, jumpers who had been coming to Skydive Perris for 20 years came up to us raving about how the event brought an energy back into the dropzone that had been missing for a long time; that was definitely the coolest part for me.”

As you can see from the video, the whole day turned into a bit of a party – and there’s no denying we’ve not seen a skydive quite like it before.