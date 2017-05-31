These dance moves put any other high school reunion appearance to shame

Back to Discover Home

A group of friends has impressed Twitter with the crazy dance moves they showed off at their 30th high school reunion.

Skylar Marshai shared the video with her followers as one of those hitting up the dancefloor is her 48-year-old dad. She said Gregg, who went to Baltimore Polytechnic institute, “has always been the life of the party”.

And judging by the breakdancing on display by him and his school pals, we can’t say we’re surprised. Just make sure you look out for the headstand at the end – that’s got to have hurt the next day…

Skylar, who lives in Georgia, said: “Dad used to tell us a ton of stories about him growing up, playing football, dancing. We grew up watching him jam to all his favorites without a care in the world so this is nothing new.”

She added: “My sister and I have tons of videos of him busting a move to his favorite songs, he may be 48 but he’s 20 at heart. Always one of the boys.”

And what do people on Twitter think about the dancing? Obviously, they’re crazy impressed.

It’s fair to say that for many people, the routine was a tense watch.

Well, we’re now way more keen to rock up at any school reunions we might get invited to…looks like you never know what you might see on the dancefloor.

KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Video, Viral, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover