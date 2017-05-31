These dance moves put any other high school reunion appearance to shame

A group of friends has impressed Twitter with the crazy dance moves they showed off at their 30th high school reunion.

Skylar Marshai shared the video with her followers as one of those hitting up the dancefloor is her 48-year-old dad. She said Gregg, who went to Baltimore Polytechnic institute, “has always been the life of the party”.

And judging by the breakdancing on display by him and his school pals, we can’t say we’re surprised. Just make sure you look out for the headstand at the end – that’s got to have hurt the next day…

So my dad goes to his 30th high school reunion and him & his boys decide to relive the good ole days. 😂 pic.twitter.com/QlwssuARK1 — Skylar Marshai (@SkylarMarshai) May 29, 2017

Skylar, who lives in Georgia, said: “Dad used to tell us a ton of stories about him growing up, playing football, dancing. We grew up watching him jam to all his favorites without a care in the world so this is nothing new.”

She added: “My sister and I have tons of videos of him busting a move to his favorite songs, he may be 48 but he’s 20 at heart. Always one of the boys.”

And what do people on Twitter think about the dancing? Obviously, they’re crazy impressed.

Best thing I've seen on Twitter all day! — Kim Love (@kimmaytube) May 30, 2017

Tell your dad and his friends that they killed it! — puertoblack (@PuertoBlack3000) May 30, 2017

Your Dad's Reunion Was Lit🔥 — Lisa Campbell (@LisaCampbell102) May 30, 2017

It’s fair to say that for many people, the routine was a tense watch.

I am *dead*. So glad nobody broke anything. That head spin took me to the ledge. — SoujournerDaTruth (@Bukalove04) May 30, 2017

Well, we’re now way more keen to rock up at any school reunions we might get invited to…looks like you never know what you might see on the dancefloor.