These cycling Robs are on the road across Europe for the Rainbow Club

Two Irish lads are cycling from here to Greece for a very good cause.

Two young Irish men are cycling from Cork to Athens in Greece in a bid to raise funds for the Rainbow Club in Cork.

"It's a club dedicated to supporting children and families living with Autism, the only centre of its kind in Ireland," the two men said on their Facebook page, Robs on the Road - because both are named Rob, naturally.

The trip is supposed to take eight weeks - that's a lot of time to spend on a bike saddle but they seem to be motivated by their chosen good cause.

"It's an amazing facility and has been changing the lives of children and families since it opened its doors. This trip is entirely self funded so all donations will go straight to the Rainbow Club!"

The Rainbow Club described the pair as heroes when they heard of their cycling mission.

The cyclists are documenting their entire trip on their Facebook page, Robs on the Road, and here are just some of the highlights of their continental journey.

Rob and Robin have finally returned to the coast line and after a quick dip in the ocean and a decent sleep they'll be off again.

All that peddling is really paying off too! The Robs started a Go Fund Me page with a €3,000 goal and so far they've raised a whopping €1,030 for the Rainbow Club in Cork!

Show 'em some love, yeah?