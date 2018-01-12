These cooking videos are strangely hypnotic

Back to Discover Home

It’s easy to get lost in thought while stirring a pan of something on the hob, but some cooking videos are utterly mesmeric.

Zone out watching these…

Dubbed ‘cilantro papi’, Rebecca Castañeda posted this video of Rogelio Rivera, an employee at her father’s restaurant, El Camino Real in California, chopping coriander. It’s gone viral, and we can’t stop watching.

And the follow up is just as transfixing…

Meanwhile, no one slices and seasons a steak better than Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, aka Salt Bae.

Pasta is quite possibly the most soothing food to watch being made…

 

HYPNOTIC 😵😍

A post shared by Padella (@padella_pasta) on

 

Most satisfying . Thanks @daniellabrazuka 💝

A post shared by Satisfying-Posts© (@satisfyingposts) on

This video of a peach being peeled went viral on Twitter last summer…

You can lose whole days watching cake icing videos…

 

Perfection! 📹: @lillyluvscakes ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Follow 👉 @cakesbae Follow 👉 @cakesbae Follow 👉 #cakesbae ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 🍰 Like 10 Posts & Subscribe to our YouTube Channel (Link In Bio) 🎂 Double Tap If You'd Eat This 🍰 Turn On Post Notifications To See New Content ASAP ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 📷 All rights and credits reserved to the respective owner(s) – #cakedecorating #cakegram #eeeeeats #eatthis #feedfeed #eatingfortheinsta #cupcake #foodandwine #seriouseats #foodpornshare #cakes #cakestagram #foodporn #dessert #baker #baking #cupcakes #sweets #pastel #cake #caketutorial #cakevideo #cakeoftheday #bakingvideo #cakedesign #howtocakeit #instafood #instacake

A post shared by Cake Greatness Everyday 🍰💥 (@cakesbae) on

There’s something really satisfying about these meringues being piped.

Chop that stick of rock…
KEYWORDS: Lifestyle, Food & Drink, Food, Cooking Videos, UK, Cooking, Food, Food and Drink, videos, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover