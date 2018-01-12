These cooking videos are strangely hypnotic

It’s easy to get lost in thought while stirring a pan of something on the hob, but some cooking videos are utterly mesmeric.

Zone out watching these…

Dubbed ‘cilantro papi’, Rebecca Castañeda posted this video of Rogelio Rivera, an employee at her father’s restaurant, El Camino Real in California, chopping coriander. It’s gone viral, and we can’t stop watching.

So many people messaged me on Snapchat on how satisfying this video was. Twitter, I’m gifting you the video of Rogelio chopping cilantro. pic.twitter.com/tvY5m5ffU7 — Rebecca Castañeda (@atomic_era) January 4, 2018

And the follow up is just as transfixing…

Meanwhile, no one slices and seasons a steak better than Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, aka Salt Bae.

Pasta is quite possibly the most soothing food to watch being made…

HYPNOTIC 😵😍 A post shared by Padella (@padella_pasta) on Aug 18, 2017 at 3:25am PDT

This video of a peach being peeled went viral on Twitter last summer…

You can lose whole days watching cake icing videos…

There’s something really satisfying about these meringues being piped.

Chop that stick of rock…