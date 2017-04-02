These canine footballers' love for the game will fill your heart with joy

We’ve heard of dogged defences, but an XI made up entirely of puppers? That’s a new one on us.

OK, so this might not be 11-a-side, but this rather chaotic game of football between a group of French Bulldogs is highly adorable.

The video was released ahead of the Prague derby between Slavia Prague and Sparta Prague in the Czech first division, and was put together with the help of FRBUL, a Czech organisation that looks after French Bulldogs with disabilities.

It’s an enthralling watch, as the four-legged friends get to grips with the match ball – here were a few things we noticed.



1. The biting of the ball – could a footballer attempt to do that within the laws of the game?

2. Numerous offside infringements.

3. Great enthusiasm for the game, and we love the novel goal celebration of just sitting on the ball in the net.