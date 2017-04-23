These brilliant comics perfectly sum up every teacher in Ireland right now

Ah, the Easter holidays - another one of those times when we wish we had pushed ourselves to take that Higher Level Irish paper and become a teacher.

But it’s not all fun and games for our educators, as Galway artist Colm Coffe displays in his weekly comic strip.

'When’s it Hometime?' depicts the daily trials and tribulations of a teacher, including many of the scenarios that are going through the minds of every múinteoir right now.

It's ok guys, you can do this. We believe in you.