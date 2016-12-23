These bhangra dancers are making clearing snow a whole load of fun

Three men from Canada have found a way to make clearing snow off the drive a bit more interesting – by dancing their way through it.

Planning our next video be like. #mbg #bhangra



The Maritime Bhangra Group from Halifax, Nova Scotia, posted a video showing off their bhangra dance moves in the snow-filled streets.

At first, it’s just three dudes clearing some snow. Then, BOOM. They break into full-on dancing, eventually chucking their shovels away to really get down.

The music choices are also pretty eclectic. The video starts off all traditional bhangra then transitions into a cool version of Sia’s Cheap Thrills. Could you want any more from a snow-clearing-bhangra-inspired dance video? We think not.

Ok, we know that they aren’t clearing much snow here, but just look at those moves. Don’t they fill you with joy?

#scotiansinghs #sydney #novascotia… – Maritime Bhangra Group | Facebook



The chaps are pretty popular, with almost 20,000 Facebook followers. We’re not surprised – even their solo performances are incredible.

Which chores will they jazz up next? We can’t wait to find out.