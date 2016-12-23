These bhangra dancers are making clearing snow a whole load of fun
Three men from Canada have found a way to make clearing snow off the drive a bit more interesting – by dancing their way through it.
The Maritime Bhangra Group from Halifax, Nova Scotia, posted a video showing off their bhangra dance moves in the snow-filled streets.
At first, it’s just three dudes clearing some snow. Then, BOOM. They break into full-on dancing, eventually chucking their shovels away to really get down.
The music choices are also pretty eclectic. The video starts off all traditional bhangra then transitions into a cool version of Sia’s Cheap Thrills. Could you want any more from a snow-clearing-bhangra-inspired dance video? We think not.
Ok, we know that they aren’t clearing much snow here, but just look at those moves. Don’t they fill you with joy?
The chaps are pretty popular, with almost 20,000 Facebook followers. We’re not surprised – even their solo performances are incredible.
Which chores will they jazz up next? We can’t wait to find out.
