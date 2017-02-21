These Aussie politicians boogying to Daft Punk will be the cringiest thing you'll see all day

Politicians aren’t exactly known for their sweet dance moves – but that’s okay! That’s not in their job description (despite what Ed Balls might have led us to believe).

So there is nothing more awkward than watching politicians try and shake their collective booties to some hot tunes. It’s almost like a car crash: awful, but you just can’t seem to tear your eyes away.

So now, steel your nerves and get ready to watch these Western Australian Liberals getting down to Daft Punk’s club classic One More Time.

It’s almost like something from a horror movie – no one is in time or 100% certain of the words, but you’ve got to give props for their dedication to the cause.

It really has left many people lost for words.

Some have turned to memes to express their feelings on the video.

Others have full control of their words and know exactly what to say about it.

And some just find it honestly mesmerising.

We don’t think any of these politicians should quit their day jobs any time soon.
