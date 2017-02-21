These Aussie politicians boogying to Daft Punk will be the cringiest thing you'll see all day

Politicians aren’t exactly known for their sweet dance moves – but that’s okay! That’s not in their job description (despite what Ed Balls might have led us to believe).

So there is nothing more awkward than watching politicians try and shake their collective booties to some hot tunes. It’s almost like a car crash: awful, but you just can’t seem to tear your eyes away.

So now, steel your nerves and get ready to watch these Western Australian Liberals getting down to Daft Punk’s club classic One More Time.

Hands down the highlight of the election so far. I give you Daft Punk. One More Time. The WA Liberal version. pic.twitter.com/ESfmfVhJDm — Josh Jerga (@josh_jerga) February 19, 2017

It’s almost like something from a horror movie – no one is in time or 100% certain of the words, but you’ve got to give props for their dedication to the cause.

It really has left many people lost for words.

Wow. I'm not sure where to start with this. @josh_jerga — tim mcmillan (@tmcmillan9) February 19, 2017

Some have turned to memes to express their feelings on the video.

@josh_jerga They are really hip & down with the groove. pic.twitter.com/zNlX7OHArs — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@SirBenKenobi) February 19, 2017

Others have full control of their words and know exactly what to say about it.

@josh_jerga worse than a bad wedding... — Ryan Pierse (@ryanpierse) February 19, 2017

@josh_jerga @nobby15 looks like a bunch of elderly relatives trying to be cool at their grandkids 18th — Frank Calabrese (@Frankscan1965) February 19, 2017

@josh_jerga and yet between them, the beat was never found — Amy Doherty (@amyloudoherty) February 19, 2017

And some just find it honestly mesmerising.

We don’t think any of these politicians should quit their day jobs any time soon.