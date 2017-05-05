These Aussie DJs have been trolling their crowds by leaving the club with their music on a loop

An Australian music duo has posted a video of them trolling crowds once again, this time by leaving a song on loop while they depart the club and go home.

After Mashd N Kutcher exit the stage with the music still playing, you can see the bemusement on the crowd’s faces growing as they’re left waiting for the drop.

The clip then appears to show the duo getting a ride home while the crowd are still waiting…awkward.

The DJs previously got themselves a lot of attention for pranking their crowds by playing clips of Vanessa Carlton and Spandau Ballet in the drop instead of the expected beats.

The duo have a lot of fans in their home country – amassing millions of views on YouTube and making Top 40 hits in the Australian charts.

And, to be fair, even if you might get a bit frustrated with being trolled, Mashd N Kutcher’s gigs do look pretty damn fun.