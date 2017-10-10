These are the subtle things you might not have realised can be sexual harassment in the workplace

Sexual misconduct in the workplace is once more a hot topic, especially in light of Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein being dismissed from his own production company over allegations he sexually harassed female employees and movie stars.

While Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet and Dame Judi Dench have thrown their support behind the women making the allegations of sexual harassment, Weinstein issued an apology, saying he appreciated the way he had behaved with colleagues in the past “has caused a lot of pain” and that he realised he “needed to be a better person” – although he has not directly addressed the allegations.

Whenever the issue of inappropriate workplace behaviour is under the spotlight, questions are usually raised around what exactly amounts to sexual harassment.

Stop Sexual Harassment. #workplaceharassment #sexualharassment #womensrights #mensprivilege #speakup A post shared by stopsexualharassment (@stopsexual.harassment) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT

To clarify the law, Kevin Charles, a consulting barrister at Crossland Employment Solicitors, points out: “The Equality Act 2010 prohibits sex discrimination in the workplace. This includes harassment, which is defined as ‘unwanted conduct (either of a sexual nature or relating to someone’s sex) which has the purpose or effect of violating a person’s dignity or creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment’.”

It’s important to note that sexual harassment isn’t one singular thing – there are many ‘smaller incidents’ that could happen in the workplace that still come under the wider umbrella.

Here, Charles outlines some of the more subtle things you might not have realised could count as sexual harassment in the workplace…

Sexual comments, innuendo and jokes

We must all maintain a position of ZERO tolerance to any form of sexual harassment or abuse of any kind - in the workplace or anywhere. — Michael Bolton (@mbsings) October 9, 2017

You’d think this one’s a no-brainer, but inappropriate behaviour like this is hugely widespread and something that many people wrongly see as “just a joke”.

Charles says: “This could include what may seem like ‘harmless flirting’. While an occasional ‘compliment’ at work may seem pleasant, if it gets to the point where it makes the recipient feel uncomfortable and it is unwanted, it may cross the boundary into harassment.”

Physical behaviour

Women face serious repercussions for sharing their experiences and deserve our full support. I admire the courage of these women. https://t.co/dELkW1rFkT — Megan Ellison (@meganeellison) October 6, 2017

For Charles, this includes “unwelcome sexual advances and inappropriate touching”.

Again, it’s a lot to do with boundaries. If advances cross over the line of what’s appropriate at work, it’s important to take action to stop it – either by speaking to the perpetrator or reporting it to your boss. Speaking out is undoubtedly difficult and scary, but it’s the best thing to do.

Displaying pictures, photos or drawings of a sexual nature

Message to men:



1. Stop it



2. Stop other men from doing it



3. Listen to @ambertamblyn, @rosemcgowan, and other heroes — Calvert Morgan (@CalMorgan) October 8, 2017

Sexually inappropriate images have the power to make the workplace extremely uncomfortable. Even though your person has not been physically violated, it still constitutes as harassment.

Charles says: “For example, calendars of scantily clad women (or men) or magazines, or perhaps an inappropriate computer screen saver” count as workplace harassment.

Inappropriate online behaviour

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The dawn of the digital age has brought with it more spheres for potential harassment – most obviously, inappropriate messages via your work emails.

However, Charles adds: “This may also extend to requests to communicate inappropriately through completely unprofessional media such as Snapchat, or constant SMS messaging or Facebook stalking.”

Bullying by using seniority

This abuse of power must be called out, however powerful the abuser, and we must publicly stand with those brave enough to come forward. https://t.co/9jAAZtfjJe — America Ferrera (@AmericaFerrera) October 6, 2017

This point is particularly pertinent in light of the Weinstein case. One of the many accusations made against him came from actress Romola Garai, who told The Guardian that he summoned her to his hotel room for an “audition” wearing just a bathrobe.

Another example of bullying by using seniority that Charles gives is “if your boss suggests that going out to dinner with him (or her) may help your chances of promotion or getting a bonus”.