These are the hardest things about being an adult, according to Reddit

Being an adult is something most kids can’t wait for, but when you make it, you swiftly realise that adulting isn’t quite what it was cracked up to be.

Sure, you can choose your own bedtime and eat whatever junk food you want, but when you’re grown-up you also have to think of things like bills, going to work every day and taking care of yourself.

People have taken to Reddit to share what the ultimate worst bits of adulthood are. Chances are you’ll recognise a few of these depressing factors – just try not to go into too much of an existential crisis when reading them all.

You have to keep going

Miss the amount ae holidays ye used to get at school — Sean Wisdom (@SeanWisdomm) October 2, 2017

Remember the long, stretching summer holidays you had when you were at school or university? At the time it was so easy to take them for granted. Now, long holidays are but a distant memory for adults.

procrastinateandstuf says: “Sure we get weekends and holiday time, but it’s not the same, because we have all that adult stuff to do and those times just disappear.”

Yep, instead of enjoying your free time by seeing your friends or just vegging out, as an adult you have zillions of chores to do – whether it’s cleaning your house or taking your dog to the vet.

procrastinateandstuf adds brightly: “Life is relentless, basically.”

You can’t just rely on your parents

You know all those chores you have to do? We’ve got bad news, because as an adult you’re largely on your own.

black_fire says: “Everything is your fault/responsibility and you’re responsible for fixing it.” Unfortunately, you can’t just give your bills a miss one month, because it’s up to you to pay them.

We did warn you that this wasn’t a particularly cheery thread, with some people going down an existential wormhole.

joel7890 says the worst thing about adulthood is: “Not having any concrete answers in life. Your peers, parents, and other adults can provide guidance and advice, but at the end of the day, you have to make the choice. Often times that choice is murky at best and you have to deal with the consequences.”

It’s harder to make friends

So like, how do you make friends when you’re an adult? — Andrea Lyn (@andielyn23) October 4, 2017

ImBruceWillis says: “I don’t know how to make friends as an adult.”

And it’s true: Long gone are the days where you would automatically make new friends by being in a new class, or bonding over lectures or sports clubs at university.

This means that many of us have absolutely no idea how to make new friends. How do you go about it without seeming like a bit of a creep?

It’s very easy to stay in the bubbles of work and home, without making an effort with new people. Even harder if you move somewhere completely new – Kalanth says: “Just recently moved 1,000 miles away from the place I called home for 27 years and I am finding that I have no idea how to make friends. If not for my wife and daughter, I would be extremely depressed.”

It’s all just so boring

One thing they never told you about adulting when you were younger? The sheer boredom of it all. You have to go to work every day – with little respite from the 9 to 5.

GiraffesOnABun says: “For me it’s the MONOTONY. Work, home, sleep. Work, home, sleep. Rinse, lather repeat. Even on my days off, I’m doing things that only help to perpetuate the cycle, and some part of me isn’t satisfied.”

Of course, some people are luckier than others if they have a job they enjoy, but there’s something about routine that can really get you stuck in a rut.

You come to the realisation that adults don’t have everything together

Adults suck — Savvy G🥀 (@Savvy_G13) September 22, 2017

People on Reddit really seem to take issue with the lies we were sold as children. -Words-Words-Words- says: “When I was a kid, I thought adults were all smart and even keeled. As I get older, it is truly disheartening to realise how many abject morons there are in the world.”

Let’s face it: we’re all just kids who got a bit bigger.