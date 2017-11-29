These are the 10 most Instragammed tourist attractions around the world in 2017
It wouldn’t be a holiday without snapping a selfie outside a landmark and uploading it to social media to rack up likes and induce travel envy.
Instragram have revealed which tourist attractions we deemed most Insta-worthy on the photo-sharing site this year, and the results might surprise you.
1. Disneyland, Anaheim
Officially the most Instagrammable of all the Disney parks, the original in Anaheim, California is also known as ‘the happiest place on earth’. Who says Disney is just for kids?
2. Times Square, New York
TSNYC ?? ========================================== . . . . #nycafterdark #manhattan #newyorker #nightphotography #nightshooters #masonjar#canonusa #sunset #what_i_saw_in_nyc #city_of_newyork #mad_in_ny #ispyny #nypostnyc #ilove_newyou #nycshare #newyork_photoshoots #topnewyorkphoto #newyork_world #nycdotgram #crystal ball#ig_nycity #instagramnyc #gramslayers #wildnewyork #mad_in_ny#newyork_world#nycprimeshot#empirestatebuilding #pinksunset #canon5dsr#visualambassadors#timessquare
New York was actually the most Instagrammed city in the world in 2017 and who could resist a Times Square picture? It may be so busy you can’t move but all those adverts looks great on Insta.
3. Central Park, New York
It’s no surprise then that a New York location bagged third place too. The 834-acre green space is the heart and soul of the city, made up of elm-lined walkways, meadows, manicured gardens, a lake and a reservoir. There’s also an outdoor theatre, Central Park Zoo and waterside restaurant The Loeb Boathouse.
4. Tour Eiffel, Paris
Back over to Europe, and it seems we’re as in love with Paris as we ever were. Visitors can take a lift to the top of the Tour Eiffel or climb as far as the 2nd floor via the 704 steps. Ooh la la.
5. Tokyo Disney Resort
Yes, they love Disney in Japan as much as they do in the States. It’s modelled on the one in California and it also has DisneySea.
6. Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Orlando
Bommm dia ??? . Ontem, foi o primeiro dia de “ A Frozen Holiday Wish “… Elsa congela o castelo da Cinderela em Magic Kingdom e ele fica FANTASTICAMEMTE LINDO ?????? . Todos os dias (conferir o Time Guide Para ver o horário) e em dias de Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party acontece também … até a primeira semana de janeiro ?????? . Esta tudo no stories … Disney fazendo Disnice ????
What can we say? Disney is just very Instagrammable. Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort is generally considered the Disney Mecca and one part of it, the Magic Kingdom, is magical even for adults.
7. Musée du Louvre, Paris
As far as art galleries go, the Louvre is one of the most prized and is spectacular in stature. The world’s most visited museum, it covers four floors and has 35,000 works of art from Egyptian antiquities to Michelangelo, Rembrandt, and of course, the Mona Lisa.
8. Brooklyn Bridge, New York
No trip to the Big Apple would be complete without a picture on the world’s first steel suspension bridge that connects Manhattan and Brooklyn. The pedestrian walkways mean spectacular views of both sides of the East River.
9. Disney California Adventure Park, Anaheim
If you don’t like Disney you might be tired of this by now, but next to Disneyland Park in Anaheim, is the Adventure Park – themed around the history and culture of California and featuring Disney and Pixar characters and stories.
10. Las Vegas Strip, Nevada
And now a playground for adults – Las Vegas is unlike anywhere else on earth. It might be completely OTT but it’s unrivalled in terms of A-list entertainment, casinos, 24 hour parties and bold, luxurious hotels.
