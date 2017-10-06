These are some of the stupidest questions bartenders have ever been asked

You’ve got to feel a bit sorry for bartenders. Not only do they have late shifts and complicated drink orders to contend with, but they’re also up against some tricky customers.

Mixologists have taken to Twitter to share some of the most facepalm-worthy questions they’ve ever been asked by their customers in the line of duty – and we’re guessing the magical nature of alcohol might have something to do with some of these gems.

Here are some of our favourites…

The confused customers

A bar isn’t exactly a tricky concept – it’s a place you can go and order drinks. However, for some people, it’s a bit difficult to wrap their heads around.

Do you sell alcohol here?#StupidQuestionsForBartenders — Topanga (@TheTopazHuman) October 4, 2017

Nope, this isn’t how a bar generally tends to work, either.

#StupidQuestionsForBartenders Can I have mine to go? — Dana (@sunkisseeddd) October 3, 2017

Once they’ve jumped that hurdle, it would seem that simple drink orders are the next stumbling block…

What's in a rum and Coke? #StupidQuestionsForBartenders — Dont Thinkso (@DontThinkso555) October 3, 2017

Someone should tell this person that the bar’s not holding comedy auditions…

Do you sell beer goggles? #StupidQuestionsForBartenders — HelloFelicia (@hellofelicia14) October 3, 2017

The fussy customers

We’re not dissing those with actual dietary requirements, but bartenders do get pretty annoyed by those who take their millennial food preferences just a little bit too far.

Is the vodka gluten free?

#StupidQuestionsForBartenders — Kevin (@kevinwxgg) October 3, 2017

#StupidQuestionsForBartenders



Do you have a list w calorie, carb & sodium content?



What's gluten free, locally sourced & vegan? pic.twitter.com/pkgygxychi — Widget⚓& Gizmo✈ (@WidgetGizmo) October 3, 2017

The drunk customers

Drunks are definitely one of the worst aspects of working at a pub or bar, but sometimes they ask such stupid questions that it’s pretty funny.

If I take one more shot, will you give me my keys back? #StupidQuestionsForBartenders — SadAltGrl (@ErinLea7) October 3, 2017

Why am I banned from here? #StupidQuestionsForBartenders — MikealaSunshine (@Alohababe2011) October 3, 2017

The short answer for this one: no.

Can I get drunk if I lick scotch tape? #StupidQuestionsForBartenders — Dont Thinkso (@DontThinkso555) October 3, 2017

The ‘joker’ customers

Yes, bars – and walking into them – are the subject of many a joke. Unfortunately, you trying to spin off those jokes to your bartender, whose probably tired and run off their feet, will likely fall flat.

how many times has a talking duck walked into your bar?......or a rabbi and a priest? #StupidQuestionsForBartenders — Eric Schmeric (@HepatitisAtoZ) October 3, 2017

We get it, there are a lot of potential puns in bars – just resist the urge to inflict them on people working there.

#StupidQuestionsForBartenders

Why don't you serve Miners? They work hard getting coal out of the ground. Don't they deserve a drink? — Paul M. Waxman (@paulmwaxman) October 3, 2017

Is your marriage on the rocks? #StupidQuestionsForBartenders — Leanna Renee (@leannuh_renay) October 3, 2017

Seriously, you’re not as funny as you think you are.

Is there an "unhappy hour?" #StupidQuestionsForBartenders — LJ & 10,000 others (@Ljmasternoob) October 3, 2017

The dull customers

These people are pretty much in the same vein as those who think they’re funny. Unfortunately, they all make the same gag and it gets boring pretty quickly.