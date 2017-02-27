These are probably the most stylish monks you've ever seen

We’ve had New York Fashion Week, models have strutted their stuff in London and currently the fashion it-crowd are in Milan – these are all places that you might look to for some style inspo at the moment, right?

Nope. Instead, you should have been looking to Buddhist monks for fashion inspiration. Check out these cool customers, spotted in Antwerp Central Station.

That’s right, these monks are going about their daily business looking just about as hipster as a barista in Shoreditch. Matching their Moncler jackets to their monk robes is an inspired choice, and the Timberlands are no doubt as weather-appropriate as they are stylish.

Even though there is only a very small Buddhist population in Belgium, these monks are sure representing the community well.

Perhaps our favourite comment on the Reddit thread came from Krishna16: “You can take the monk out of the street but can’t take the street out of the monk.” Preach.