Theresa May's shoulder-shaking laugh is the most gifable thing to happen today

Theresa May let out a unique and truly unforgettable laugh at PMQs ahead of the British Budget that really needs to be seen to be believed.

It even turned out to be a relatable experience for some.

as someone who also has an embarrassing honking laugh theresa may is currently the most relatable she's ever been to me — elizabeth (@praisemajus) March 8, 2017

People could see a gif coming and were getting impatient.

If no one makes a gif of that May laugh I may just give up on life #bbcqt #Budget2017 — Paul Stocker (@PaulStocker5) March 8, 2017

think there will be a few gifs of Theresa May doing the heaving shoulder laugh 😂 — 💜 Miss Terious 🕶 (@blackkbonne) March 8, 2017

Someone's already making a gif of that weird laugh/fit that May just did right? #PMQs — Cllr Joe Rayment (@joerayment91) March 8, 2017

But they needn’t be, because of course the gif exists and will likely never go away.

The PM seems to be enjoying #PMQs pic.twitter.com/XbA2faqBWi — Tom Boadle (@TomBoadle) March 8, 2017

Can’t.

This is the most Theresa May has ever laughed in public ever. #PMQs pic.twitter.com/i6RreQdJnd — Ned Simons (@nedsimons) March 8, 2017

Stop.

Theresa May's laugh is the funniest / scariest political meme of the year #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/fcJhKcvpUL — Pete (@TheMrTuray) March 8, 2017

Watching.