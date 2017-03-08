Theresa May's shoulder-shaking laugh is the most gifable thing to happen today
Theresa May let out a unique and truly unforgettable laugh at PMQs ahead of the British Budget that really needs to be seen to be believed.
It even turned out to be a relatable experience for some.
as someone who also has an embarrassing honking laugh theresa may is currently the most relatable she's ever been to me— elizabeth (@praisemajus) March 8, 2017
People could see a gif coming and were getting impatient.
If no one makes a gif of that May laugh I may just give up on life #bbcqt #Budget2017— Paul Stocker (@PaulStocker5) March 8, 2017
think there will be a few gifs of Theresa May doing the heaving shoulder laugh 😂— 💜 Miss Terious 🕶 (@blackkbonne) March 8, 2017
Someone's already making a gif of that weird laugh/fit that May just did right? #PMQs— Cllr Joe Rayment (@joerayment91) March 8, 2017
But they needn’t be, because of course the gif exists and will likely never go away.
The PM seems to be enjoying #PMQs pic.twitter.com/XbA2faqBWi— Tom Boadle (@TomBoadle) March 8, 2017
Can’t.
This is the most Theresa May has ever laughed in public ever. #PMQs pic.twitter.com/i6RreQdJnd— Ned Simons (@nedsimons) March 8, 2017
Stop.
Theresa May's laugh is the funniest / scariest political meme of the year #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/fcJhKcvpUL— Pete (@TheMrTuray) March 8, 2017
Watching.
WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT pic.twitter.com/M8OB2y40vo— Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) March 8, 2017
