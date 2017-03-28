Theresa May has signed the Article 50 letter and the memes have already begun

Theresa May has signed the letter that will trigger Article 50.

Once the letter is handed in on Wednesday, a two-year countdown will begin in which the UK will negotiate it’s exit from the European Union.

(Christopher Furlong/PA)

Photos of May signing the letter were released on Tuesday evening and it didn’t take long for the internet to take the opportunity to poke fun.

Some speculated about what was in the letter.

The night before the #Article50 letter arrives in Brussels to trigger #Brexit divorce negotiations... pic.twitter.com/3PCyPzFM3C — Lee Petts (@_environmentor) March 28, 2017

+ EXCLUSIVE + The Article 50 letter in full pic.twitter.com/TG2U2xyC92 — Leo Hickman (@LeoHickman) March 28, 2017

Theresa May writes Brexit letter to the EU. pic.twitter.com/YGhVeUDLW6 — Rossalyn Warren (@RossalynWarren) March 28, 2017

Heartbreaking. The letter from Theresa May to invoke article 50. https://t.co/rq3g9oX5xr — MKST (@tartufi_55276) March 28, 2017

Theresa May's #Article50 letter to Donald Tusk…seems legit to me. pic.twitter.com/wxFxTdsGHG — Keith Bradnam (@kbradnam) March 28, 2017

"Dear Slim, I wrote you but you still ain't callin'" #Article50 pic.twitter.com/VP2MlWVIpK — Gary Coates (@carygoates) March 28, 2017

Others reimagined the moment using their favourite movies.

Theresa May and the Brexit Crystal.

This is how I’ve always envisaged that you'd trigger Article 50.#BrexitEve pic.twitter.com/aXTwmUe5mm — Frivolous Monsters (@FrivolousMonsta) March 28, 2017

I can't get this scene out of my mind when I think of #Article50 being hand delivered tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/CvuhPRq6tV — Steven Battelle (@StevenJBattelle) March 28, 2017

However events go down on Wednesday, we’re pretty sure there will be more fodder for memes as the day progresses.