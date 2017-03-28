Theresa May has signed the Article 50 letter and the memes have already begun

Theresa May has signed the letter that will trigger Article 50.

Once the letter is handed in on Wednesday, a two-year countdown will begin in which the UK will negotiate it’s exit from the European Union.

(Christopher Furlong/PA)
(Christopher Furlong/PA)

Photos of May signing the letter were released on Tuesday evening and it didn’t take long for the internet to take the opportunity to poke fun.

Some speculated about what was in the letter.

Others reimagined the moment using their favourite movies.

However events go down on Wednesday, we’re pretty sure there will be more fodder for memes as the day progresses.
