There's something seriously wrong with Paul Ryan's Guinness

St Patrick’s Day evokes as much pride in the Irish as their most famous beverage – Guinness.

To offend the nation over one of these is a mistake, but both at the same time takes some doing – which is exactly what Paul Ryan and Mike Pence, of Donald Trump’s administration, have managed to do.

It all started when vice-president Pence began his speech addressing a St Patrick’s Day breakfast at the White House by saying “top of the morning”.

"Top of the morning" says @VP Mike Pence as he hosts a #StPatricksDay breakfast for An Taoiseach. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/ULqOMRrvt1 — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) March 16, 2017

When Mike Pence says "Top of the morning," how do all the Irish people not just go, "nope," and leave the room? — TrishyB (@TrishByrne) March 16, 2017

So @mike_pence opens his address to Irish & American officials in Washington today with 'Top of the morning'...says it all really 🙄 — Gavan Ring (@GavanRing) March 16, 2017

So clearly, “top of the morning” is quite a stereotypical thing to say in such circumstances – hence the reaction.

Sadly though things were about to get much worse, when Congress Speaker Ryan lifted a pint of Guinness to the crowd gathered there.

First Mike Pence says 'top of the morning', then Paul Ryan holds up this appalling pint, grave missteps by the US pic.twitter.com/U4ktqf0Aag — Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) March 16, 2017

To be clear, it’s not the act of raising a Guinness that’s got people upset – it’s the quality of his pint.

Guinness’ official website states a “perfect pint” should be complete with a “creamy white head”. It seems Irish people take this very seriously – and Ryan’s pour, with its measly head, hasn’t gone down too well.

omg the head on that beer is nonexistent what the what https://t.co/GKTvcHlOC0 — Beytwicé (@HollyGoNightly1) March 16, 2017

Paul Ryan has brought shame upon our flag. https://t.co/ZfWNLssYx4 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 16, 2017

In three of four provinces, that's a pour only served to British informers & American tourists who request Neil Diamond from pub musicians. https://t.co/RTNxpIFwSk — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 16, 2017

tfw you see Paul Ryan's pint of Guinness pic.twitter.com/iEpsmg2Dqs — The Memeon King (@FanSince09) March 16, 2017

Oh dear.