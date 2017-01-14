There's now a 'ski-through' bank machine in Canada

So, there you are, half way through a day of skiing, with no intention of heading back down the slopes yet, and all you can think about is a feast with a view like this.

But, while you’ve got your bank card on you, you’re in a bit of a pickle when it comes to eateries and bars that only accept cash. Well, Whistler ski resort in Canada has a new mountain-top ski-thru ATM. So, you can now get money out 1,850 metres above sea level…problem solved, eh?

The cash machine, installed by CIBC outside the Roundhouse Lodge on Whistler Mountain, is the first of its kind in Canada.

It even comes with warming lights and special holders for ski poles and gloves while you’re entering your PIN. The cash machine of dreams.

We can imagine it coming in especially handy before heading down the mountain on the way to aprés-ski. No messing about once you’ve taken your ski boots off…straight to the bar it is. *cheers*

Not everyone’s totally won over by the idea – they seem sceptical of how necessary an ATM you can ski through is.

It’s got the imaginative people of Twitter thinking, though…

We’ve gotta admit, a hot drink ski-through sounds pretty dreamy to us too.

