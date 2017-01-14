There's now a 'ski-through' bank machine in Canada

So, there you are, half way through a day of skiing, with no intention of heading back down the slopes yet, and all you can think about is a feast with a view like this.

Another day on @whistlerblackcomb another alpine breakfast 🥓🍳☕️ A photo posted by Ben Smith (@bensmithinc) on Jan 12, 2017 at 10:01am PST

But, while you’ve got your bank card on you, you’re in a bit of a pickle when it comes to eateries and bars that only accept cash. Well, Whistler ski resort in Canada has a new mountain-top ski-thru ATM. So, you can now get money out 1,850 metres above sea level…problem solved, eh?

Nothing could be more whistler than a ski-thru ATM #whislyf #skithruatm #cibc #canadaeh #skibumlife A photo posted by Ky Armsden (@kyzersoze) on Jan 7, 2017 at 6:37pm PST

The cash machine, installed by CIBC outside the Roundhouse Lodge on Whistler Mountain, is the first of its kind in Canada.

It even comes with warming lights and special holders for ski poles and gloves while you’re entering your PIN. The cash machine of dreams.

We can imagine it coming in especially handy before heading down the mountain on the way to aprés-ski. No messing about once you’ve taken your ski boots off…straight to the bar it is. *cheers*

How convenient! I pulled cash out of the @CIBC Ski-Thru ATM on top of #Whistler Mtn. Hit it up on your way to Aprés-ski! #FitsYourLife pic.twitter.com/BQ5FSpL0Rv — Ashleigh M DeMerit (@ashleighmcivor) January 12, 2017

Not everyone’s totally won over by the idea – they seem sceptical of how necessary an ATM you can ski through is.

Only Canada would have a ski-thru ATM. What u need money for while skiing tho? In case u gotta buy an icicle ? — Queen SINDEL (@therealALIZAY) January 12, 2017

It’s got the imaginative people of Twitter thinking, though…

@ShawnHooper @afilina @RayHightower cool but wondering y the ATM needs to be outside in the first place. wld luv a hot drink ski-through :-) — Toufic Sbeiti (@TouficSbeiti) January 12, 2017

We’ve gotta admit, a hot drink ski-through sounds pretty dreamy to us too.