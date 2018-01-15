There’s no love like this dog looking out for his owner in the ‘scary’ shower

If you need more proof that humans don’t deserve dogs, look no further.

On Saturday, Twitter user Rebecca Weaver shared that her adorable mini Goldendoodle named Clark worried about her when she took a shower.

Clark assumes Rebecca must hate showers because he detests thems himself, so he regularly brings his favourite toy to comfort her while she’s washing.

Every time I'm in the shower my dog stares at me, worried, and he must assume I'm upset in here (because he hates baths) so he thinks if he drops his toy in that I'll feel better pic.twitter.com/xfIrRpPdtu — Rude (@rudeweaver) January 13, 2018

The adorable photos have been retweeted over 190,000 times, making Clark somewhat of an internet star.

This is why dogs are the most magical creatures 😭❤ @funforlouis — Raya Was Here (@RayaWasHere) January 15, 2018

Twitter users had a few questions about the photos, including what Clark’s motives were in bringing his toy and why Rebecca had her phone in the shower.

Worry not, she had explanations for it all.

Also if anyone is wondering why I had my phone in the shower it's because he does this every time and I wanted to finally get it on camera haha — Rude (@rudeweaver) January 13, 2018

@ everyone saying he just wants to play or for us to throw the toy- no, each shower he stays for a good 10 minutes staring and being upset then eventually brings the toy and if you throw it he looks at you like you offended his ancestors and doesn't bring it back — Rude (@rudeweaver) January 14, 2018

The world can seem tough sometimes, but just remember, Clark loves you.