There's going to be a major Star Wars event at Disneyland Paris next week

A huge Star Wars celebration will take place at Disneyland Paris next weekend, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Star Wars fans will gather at Walt Disney Studios® Park from 8pm to 1am on May 5 and 6 May at Walt Disney Studios Park from 8pm to 1am.

For two nights, guests are encouraged to wear Star Wars-themed costumes while stormtroopers will patrol the streets and you can meet your favourite Star Wars characters.

Beware! The First Order is at Disneyland Paris 😈 Méfiez-vous le Premier Ordre est à Disneyland Paris

In addition, tickets include exclusive access to the park's newest attracion, Hyperspace Mountain and a dazzling disturbance in the Force will illuminate the night’s sky with meteoric moments from the movies.

And as Obi Wan may have said, this is the party you’re looking for.

Tickets cost €49 and are available here.