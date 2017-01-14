There's been an almighty spillage of paint on a motorway in England

Anyone planning to travel on the M606 southbound near Bradford, England will find themselves in a sticky situation as a huge amount of paint has pooled across a large part of the motorway.

A HGV was carrying huge containers of the white stuff when it crashed, and 12 of them fell off the lorry.

So approximately 12,000 litres of paint – that’s a whole lotta paint.

A mass clean-up is still under way as well as an investigation into the crash.
KEYWORDS: Bradford, M606, Motorway, Paint, Traffic, Transport, Yorkshire

 

