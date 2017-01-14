There's been an almighty spillage of paint on a motorway in England

Anyone planning to travel on the M606 southbound near Bradford, England will find themselves in a sticky situation as a huge amount of paint has pooled across a large part of the motorway.

The M606 South from Staygate to Euroway is closed and will remain so for several hours due to a spillage. Find alternative route. pic.twitter.com/UOIz3zidKu — WestYorks Police RPU (@WYP_RPU) January 13, 2017

A HGV was carrying huge containers of the white stuff when it crashed, and 12 of them fell off the lorry.

So approximately 12,000 litres of paint – that’s a whole lotta paint.

The M606 SB Staygate - Euroway will remain closed until at least 10:00, to allow the clean up of 12000 litres of a paint based product. pic.twitter.com/BoJX3GUMBt — WestYorks Police RPU (@WYP_RPU) January 14, 2017

A mass clean-up is still under way as well as an investigation into the crash.

Work to clear up spillage of 12,000 litres of paint continuing on the #M606 S/B btwn J3 #Bradford - J2. More here - https://t.co/LQ5TYU0f5U pic.twitter.com/lGZYfSwZSi — Highways England (@HighwaysNEAST) January 14, 2017