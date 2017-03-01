There's an optical illusion involving strawberries which will definitely make your brain hurt

We thought we were past being confused by the things like The Dress – but we’re pretty sure this optical illusion of strawberries is going to blow your mind too.

Akiyoshi Kitaoka, a Japanese professor of psychology, took to Twitter to post an image of some of the fruit on top of a dessert.

2色法によるイチゴの錯視。この画像はすべてシアン色（青緑色）の画素でできているが、イチゴは赤く見える。



Strawberries appear to be reddish, though the pixels are not. pic.twitter.com/Ginyhf61F7 — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) February 28, 2017

While the strawberries appear their usual red colour just with a blue hue filter on the picture, Kitaoka has revealed there isn’t a single red pixel in the picture.

Yep, the image is actually made up of grey pixels (and maybe a few blue-green ones…)

But why is this happening to our eyes? WHY?

This picture has NO red pixels. Great demo of color constancy (ht Akiyoshi Kitaoka) pic.twitter.com/pZHvbB6QHE — Matt Lieberman (@social_brains) February 27, 2017

Unlike with The Dress, which we’re sure caused many arguments among friends and families, this time everyone should be seeing the same thing. But where the illusions are similar is – they’re both caused by something called colour constancy.

Bevil Conway, an expert on visual perception from the National Eye Institute, explained how it works to Motherboard, using the example of how the blueness of the sky can colour-contaminate everything you see when you’re walking under it.

“If you take a red apple outside under a blue sky, there are more blue wavelengths entering your eye,” Conway said.

“If you take the apple inside under a fluorescent or incandescent light without that same bias, the pigments in the apple are exactly the same but because the spectral content of the light source is different, the spectrum entering your eye that’s reflected off the object is different.”

Also, our brains are used to associating strawberries with the colour red – something that is also probably playing a part in the illusion.

Twitter’s been on hand to help show that, yep, there is definitely no red in the images.

This person showed there are just shades of grey and blue by isolating some colours on to a white background.

@social_brains I isolated a few of the colors that appear most "red" in the strawberries and put them on the white background to the right. pic.twitter.com/GJJ9PJqNxt — Carson Mell (@carsonmell) February 28, 2017

And then there’s this…

@carsonmell @social_brains I drew three rectangles on top to also show the effect. pic.twitter.com/PaSxflmGJv — Tim Hutton (@_tim_hutton_) February 28, 2017

Cover and uncover the strawberries and the gray at the bottom turns back and forth from red to gray. https://t.co/oIt3tL7SUq — Carson Mell (@carsonmell) March 1, 2017

As Carson Mell points out on Twitter, if you cover and uncover the strawberries, the grey at the bottom of the picture turns back and forth from red to grey.

And now everyone’s minds have been boggled even further…if that was even possible.