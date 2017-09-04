There’s already a petition to call the royal baby Brexit because of course there is

William and Kate have just announced they’re expecting their third child, and it feels like some welcome good news for the UK after a divisive year or so.

So what’s a nice patriotic name the majority of the UK public can get behind?

they should call the baby brexit — kadhim.,' (＾ｰ^)ノ (@kadhimshubber) September 4, 2017

Almost immediately after the royal announcement was made, a petition appeared on change.org asking the royal pair to call their latest offspring Brexit.

What could be more British than that?

The petition’s creator, a so-called “Fred Rogers”, argues the name “will help Britain secure trade deals as we gain our independence again”, which would probably make the newborn the youngest envoy in royal history.

This was fast https://t.co/Nl0ejea8pq — Caroline Mortimer (@CJMortimer) September 4, 2017

The petition is urging the UK parliament, which returns to session on Tuesday, to consider the name.

But at the time of writing it only had a modest 13 signatures.

Anyone who doesn't sign the petition is a brexit-hating traitor https://t.co/75EwL3qLPa — kadhim.,' (＾ｰ^)ノ (@kadhimshubber) September 4, 2017

On a slightly more realistic note, betting shop William Hill has Alice on 8/1 and Arthur at 12/1.