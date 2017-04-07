There's a Whiskey Festival taking place in Cork this weekend
07/04/2017 - 18:22:41
Whiskey lovers, rejoice: pubs and restaurants across Cork city will be taking part in a Whiskey Festival until this weekend.
"As home of the best selling Irish whiskey in the world, it only seemed right that Cork had it’s very own Whiskey Festival," organisers Festival Cork say.
The festival, which began on Monday, runs until Sunday. A full list of events can be found here.
Take a look at some of the participating venues:
Sober Lane
Powers Family #whiskey tasting @SoberLaneCork @IrishDistillers pic.twitter.com/gBMUXRsuLx— Bradley's OffLicence (@bradleys_offlic) April 6, 2017
Goldbergs
Electric
The Woodford
Soho
An Brog
The Oliver Plunkett
The Cornstore
The Stave and Chime (Upstairs in Franciscan Well)
Coqbull
Pigalle
The White Rabbit
Huckleberry's
One hell of a night a head! #hucknhooch #imyourhuckleberry #huckleberrysdoughnuts #huckleberrysdonuts #cork #event #liveevent #ireland #corkcitycentre #corkcity #doughnuts #donuts #doughnuts🍩 #donuts🍩 #whiskey #whiskeylover #jameson #jamesonwhiskey #MakersMeet #picoftheday #photooftheday #igers #whiskeyporn #whiskeygram #live #event
Cask
***Calling all Whiskey Lovers*** As part of our involvement in the #CorkWhiskeyFestival we'll be serving this nugget all next week at the ridiculous price of €7! "Strange Case" Hyde Single Grain, Picon Amer, Black Twist, Benedictine, Regans Orange Bitters No.6, Cask House Bitters. Get involved everyone! It's going to be a cracker with loads of fun tastings and seminars going on all over the city. #festivalcork #corkwhiskeyfestival #cask #BestCocktailComp
