There's a Whiskey Festival taking place in Cork this weekend

Whiskey lovers, rejoice: pubs and restaurants across Cork city will be taking part in a Whiskey Festival until this weekend.

"As home of the best selling Irish whiskey in the world, it only seemed right that Cork had it’s very own Whiskey Festival," organisers Festival Cork say.

The festival, which began on Monday, runs until Sunday. A full list of events can be found here.

Take a look at some of the participating venues:

Sober Lane

Goldbergs

Electric

The Woodford

Soho

Mr Jack Daniels ..... #JackDaniels #jdandcoke

A post shared by SoHo Bar Cork (@sohobarcork) on

An Brog

Memories and stories

A post shared by Thiago Brito (@tbrito1) on

The Oliver Plunkett

The Cornstore

WHISKEY WINE & WOOD Gig tonight by @conorseanryan @festivalcork Whiskey Week #whiskey #Cork#corkwhiskeyfestival

A post shared by Cornstore Group (@cornstore) on

The Stave and Chime (Upstairs in Franciscan Well)

Happy Friday ;-) #fridayfeeling #craftedforcharacter

A post shared by Franciscan Well (@franciscanwellbrewery) on

Coqbull

Pigalle

Another one of Sean's creations - Pear Necessities #barpigallecork #cocktails #cork

A post shared by Bar Pigalle (@barpigalle) on

The White Rabbit

Another couple of boards for #whiterabbitcork #signwriting #signwriter #lettering #bourbon #whiskey #blackboard

A post shared by Laurynas Damijonaitis (@laurynasdami) on

Huckleberry's

Cask
By Denise O’Donoghue

