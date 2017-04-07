There's a Whiskey Festival taking place in Cork this weekend

Whiskey lovers, rejoice: pubs and restaurants across Cork city will be taking part in a Whiskey Festival until this weekend.

"As home of the best selling Irish whiskey in the world, it only seemed right that Cork had it’s very own Whiskey Festival," organisers Festival Cork say.

The festival, which began on Monday, runs until Sunday. A full list of events can be found here.

Take a look at some of the participating venues:

Sober Lane

Goldbergs

Looking for ideas to start the weekend? Try this free event on Saturday - Your friends will love you for it. #CorkWhiskeyFestival #CorkCity #Ireland A post shared by G O L D B E R G S (@goldbergscork) on Apr 6, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

Electric

gearing up for our whiskey and cheese pairing in the fish bar this evening.fully booked for tonight unfortunately but plenty more going on with #corkwhiskeyfest #whiskey #greenspot #yellowspot #middleton #whiskeyfest #cheese A post shared by Electric (@electriccork) on Apr 5, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

The Woodford

Another fantastic Irish whiskey #teelingwhiskey is now available in #thewoodfordcork. Enjoy neat or with a drop of water 🥃 @teeling_whiskey #irishwhiskey #whiskey A post shared by The Woodford Cork (@thewoodfordcork) on Feb 16, 2017 at 8:26am PST

Soho

Mr Jack Daniels ..... #JackDaniels #jdandcoke A post shared by SoHo Bar Cork (@sohobarcork) on Feb 22, 2017 at 4:54am PST

An Brog

Memories and stories A post shared by Thiago Brito (@tbrito1) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

The Oliver Plunkett

Take this motto on this saturday and enjoy a whiskey @ the Frisky Whiskey Bar with 4 live bands tonight right now! #irishwhiskey #jameson #ireland #cork #whiskey p A post shared by The Oliver Plunkett Bar (@theoliverplunkettbar) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:06am PST

The Cornstore

WHISKEY WINE & WOOD Gig tonight by @conorseanryan @festivalcork Whiskey Week #whiskey #Cork#corkwhiskeyfestival A post shared by Cornstore Group (@cornstore) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

The Stave and Chime (Upstairs in Franciscan Well)

Happy Friday ;-) #fridayfeeling #craftedforcharacter A post shared by Franciscan Well (@franciscanwellbrewery) on Jun 24, 2016 at 8:35am PDT

Coqbull

Pigalle

Another one of Sean's creations - Pear Necessities #barpigallecork #cocktails #cork A post shared by Bar Pigalle (@barpigalle) on Mar 16, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

The White Rabbit

Another couple of boards for #whiterabbitcork #signwriting #signwriter #lettering #bourbon #whiskey #blackboard A post shared by Laurynas Damijonaitis (@laurynasdami) on Mar 19, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

Huckleberry's

Cask