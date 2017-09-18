There’s a theory that the world’s going to end on September 23…

Get your eye-rolls ready, apparently some believe the apocalypse is coming – again.

The theory goes that a planet called Nibiru, or “Planet X”, will collide into Earth this Saturday. Fun.

apple drops an iphone called iphone X on september 12th.



then it's prophesied that nibiru/planet x will reveal itself on september 23rd. — RA TRUTH 𓆃 (@SiriusThaGod) September 12, 2017

It’s a belief which is getting some serious traction online, and a bloke called David Meade, who happens to have written a book called Planet X – The 2017 Arrival, appears to be the main source.

Despite scientists claiming the planet doesn’t exist, Meade has said the total solar eclipse which plunged the US into darkness on August 21 indicates Nibiru’s arrival. Doomsday is predicted to occur 33 days later – and that number, he suggested, is the key.

“The moon involved is called a black moon. These occur about every 33 months,” Meade told the Daily Star. “In the Bible, the divine name of Elohim appears 33 times in Genesis.

“The eclipse will start in Lincoln Beach, Oregon – the 33rd state – and end on the 33rd degree of Charleston, South Carolina.

“Such a solar eclipse has not occurred since 1918, which is 99 years – or 33 times three.”

According to his website, Meade studied astronomy and economics at “a mid-western University” in the US, is “a specialist in research and investigations” and “enjoys relating science to the bible”.

Meade isn’t the only one who believes the 23rd marks the beginning of the end, however, with another Daily Star interview revealing a Nibiru expert called Yuval Ovadia – who claims to have seen the planet over Israel.

“The fact is that my friends and I are seeing Nibiru with our own naked eyes,” Ovadia told the paper. “It is there, no doubt, and it is getting closer.”

So the world is suppose to end September 23 and I get paid on the 22nd. Debating if I should wild out on that check or play it safe 🤔 — Keith Long (@ChiefKeith420) September 15, 2017

Nasa, though, debunked the Planet X theory back in 2012. It said “Nibiru and other stories about wayward planets are an internet hoax” and have “no factual basis”.

Meanwhile, Unsealed, a website specialising in the second coming of Jesus Christ, claims there will be a sign for the rapture on Saturday – even creating a viral video.

So, by that theory, there might not be a planet coming but instead a woman who will give birth in front of some lizards on September 23 – but also no-one knows the day or hour with certainty.

If you’re feeling worried by any of this, just remember, the world was supposed to end in 2012 too. And 2011. And 2010. And 2007.

This could go on…