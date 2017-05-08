There's a striking new Banksy mural in Dover that shows a workman chiselling a star from the EU flag

A new Banksy mural has appeared in Dover featuring a workman chipping away at the European flag.

Dover, England. A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) on May 7, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

The artist uploaded photos of his latest political piece, located near Dover’s ferry terminal by the A20 in Kent, to Instagram where it’s been very well received.

User 2baaksoy commented: “Beginning of a Broken EU. Very clever as usual from Banksy” while frivisk added: “So striking and true.”

Another user, donnacraigen, wrote: “Took the kids to see it today. Absolutely brilliant. Very thought provoking too. Perfect place and town for it!”

A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) on May 7, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

Others focused on the cracks in the artwork, debating whether they were painted on as a metaphor or already on the building and cleverly utilised.

bp808 wrote: “I’m sure the cracks are painted on. The each stem off the broken star” but m_jukes wrote: “Was near there a few weeks ago, the great thing is the use of the cracks on the building”.

It comes as the UK heads into the final month before the General Election and gets ready to leave the EU, and also as France votes against its very own Frexit by choosing pro-Europe Emmanuel Macron as president.