There’s a sinister army of partially melted snowmen terrifying people of Britain
An army of snowmen rose across the UK after winter weather brought more than a covering of snow.
But as the snow turned to slush and then melted the fun was drained from the Parson Brown lookalikes.
As temperatures rose the snowmen started to look more like ghosts and ducks than the smiley friends of winter that were initially created.
In fact, it was all just a bit sad.
Sad snowman of Enfield. What a grey day! pic.twitter.com/NRPIvWGreI— Dan (@TaskerD) December 13, 2017
My sisters snowman melted today, she want too impress when the only things left in the garden was a desolate carrot and a Norwegian hat & scarf set...— Melissa Coles (@MelissaColes7) December 13, 2017
And there was something a bit sinister about the snowy stumps that remained.
Sinister Snowman has melted into his own ghost pic.twitter.com/BhBYkrVRPj— Alex Clark (@otheralexclark) December 13, 2017
I made a snowman and used nails as the mouth, nose etc and the snow has half melted and now it looks like it’s going to possess me— Tasha (@amazingtasha_) December 13, 2017
Not least because their melted off faces looked like something from Terminator.
Snowman still just about standing, but his face has melted off.— ootastic (@ootastic) December 12, 2017
We can’t say Raymond Briggs didn’t warn us.
