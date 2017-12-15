There’s a sinister army of partially melted snowmen terrifying people of Britain

An army of snowmen rose across the UK after winter weather brought more than a covering of snow.

But as the snow turned to slush and then melted the fun was drained from the Parson Brown lookalikes.

As temperatures rose the snowmen started to look more like ghosts and ducks than the smiley friends of winter that were initially created.

In fact, it was all just a bit sad.

Nothing more sad than a melted #snowman that starts to resemble a duck A post shared by Diabetic Dad (@diabeticdad_uk) on Dec 14, 2017 at 2:22am PST

Sad snowman of Enfield. What a grey day! pic.twitter.com/NRPIvWGreI — Dan (@TaskerD) December 13, 2017

My sisters snowman melted today, she want too impress when the only things left in the garden was a desolate carrot and a Norwegian hat & scarf set... — Melissa Coles (@MelissaColes7) December 13, 2017

And there was something a bit sinister about the snowy stumps that remained.

Sinister Snowman has melted into his own ghost pic.twitter.com/BhBYkrVRPj — Alex Clark (@otheralexclark) December 13, 2017

I made a snowman and used nails as the mouth, nose etc and the snow has half melted and now it looks like it’s going to possess me — Tasha (@amazingtasha_) December 13, 2017

Not least because their melted off faces looked like something from Terminator.

Ahhhhhhhhh! Cyril the snowman has gone all Terminator 2 on us! #snowman #christmas #meltedsnowman #t2 #terminator2 #winter A post shared by Andy Willis (@andywillisphotography) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:55am PST

Snowman still just about standing, but his face has melted off. — ootastic (@ootastic) December 12, 2017

On my travels and saw this sad snowman he lost his face ?? awhh… A post shared by Debs (@jetty2yo) on Dec 14, 2017 at 4:17am PST

We can’t say Raymond Briggs didn’t warn us.