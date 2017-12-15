There’s a sinister army of partially melted snowmen terrifying people of Britain

An army of snowmen rose across the UK after winter weather brought more than a covering of snow.

But as the snow turned to slush and then melted the fun was drained from the Parson Brown lookalikes.

As temperatures rose the snowmen started to look more like ghosts and ducks than the smiley friends of winter that were initially created.

In fact, it was all just a bit sad.

 

And there was something a bit sinister about the snowy stumps that remained.

Not least because their melted off faces looked like something from Terminator.

 

We can’t say Raymond Briggs didn’t warn us.
