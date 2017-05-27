There's a reason Scots are unhappy with the type of Irn-Bru handed to Barack Obama

Barack Obama definitely seems to be enjoying his post-presidential life: he’s currently in Scotland enjoying all things Scottish, including a round of golf and some of the local delicacies.

So it makes perfect sense that Obama was given an Irn-Bru to really get a taste of the country.

However, this picture has gone viral and is making Scots unhappy for one particular reason.

Hold the phone: is that sugar free Irn-Bru? Many think this is a tragedy beyond belief!

Imagine giving Obama diet Irn Bru. Could've been worse and handed him that new Xtra stuff that pretends to be sweet still but isn't. — Holly McCormack (@Hollz2012) May 26, 2017

Who the hell gave Obama sugar-free Irn Bru?!?!



What treachery to all that is scottish and holy is this? https://t.co/YrmqOESdUT — Matt Kilcoyne (@MRJKilcoyne) May 26, 2017

Obama has been given Diet Irn Bru. This is a major snub. If he were still President he would be justified in launching a nuclear war https://t.co/hfMFX5DyXq — Niall Deacon (@nialldeacon) May 26, 2017

Some are just plain disappointed.

Gutted that Obama has been given sugar-free Irn Bru instead of the real stuff #madefromgirders https://t.co/ffQhRyt7dv — Caitlin McCulloch (@scaredycait) May 26, 2017

Whoever gave Obama Diet Irn Bru needs to be met with the full force of the law. — Veridis Quo 🏴‍☠️ (@METAKNlGHT) May 26, 2017

It just isn’t what the former president of the United States deserves!

Someone gave Obama DIET irn bru! That's not what he came here for lads. The big guy needs full fat. — Samantha Stewart (@SamStew05) May 26, 2017

Actual cannot believe Obama wasn't even given the real non sugar free Irn Bru. The man was leader of the free world, have some respect. https://t.co/2SueSxPd9A — Johnny Togneri (@JohnnyTogneri) May 26, 2017

Others are just glad he’s at least getting a taste of Scotland.

Barack Obama drinks Irn-Bru. Once he's wolfed 6 cans of Skol & washed it down with last night's curry, then he's tasted the real Scotland. — Barry Anderson (@BarryAnderson_) May 26, 2017

And safe to say Irn-Bru is happy with a good bit of free publicity.

Unfortunately, no pictures of the former president actually drinking the Irn-Bru have been spotted, but no doubt Obama would have loved the orange stuff if he did give it a go.