There's a reason Scots are unhappy with the type of Irn-Bru handed to Barack Obama

Barack Obama definitely seems to be enjoying his post-presidential life: he’s currently in Scotland enjoying all things Scottish, including a round of golf and some of the local delicacies.

So it makes perfect sense that Obama was given an Irn-Bru to really get a taste of the country.

Obama
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

However, this picture has gone viral and is making Scots unhappy for one particular reason.

Hold the phone: is that sugar free Irn-Bru? Many think this is a tragedy beyond belief!

Some are just plain disappointed.

It just isn’t what the former president of the United States deserves!

Others are just glad he’s at least getting a taste of Scotland.

And safe to say Irn-Bru is happy with a good bit of free publicity.

Unfortunately, no pictures of the former president actually drinking the Irn-Bru have been spotted, but no doubt Obama would have loved the orange stuff if he did give it a go.
