There’s a new Walnut Whip without the walnut and no one can believe it’s happening

In a confusing world, some things thankfully remain constant: like tea always making you feel better, or the delicious nutty crunch of a Walnut Whip.

However, get ready for your world to be turned upside down, because the Walnut Whip is losing the walnut.

For the uninitiated, the treat is milk chocolate filled with vanilla fondant and topped with a nut. The new product – called, ingeniously, the Whip – has got rid of one of the core aspects of the chocolate bar.

As you can imagine, the news has taken Twitter by storm. A Walnut Whip without the nut? What kind of madness is this?

They've taken the walnut off the top of the walnut whip so now it's just a whip and I don't know who we are anymore. — Debora Robertson (@lickedspoon) August 15, 2017

What will they put on top of a walnut whip now? It can't be a bare naked whip it needs something to finish it off. — Lynne (@Lynne1985) August 16, 2017

I'm hearing rumours of a walnut whip without the walnut - really? 🙈 — Emma Britton (@theemmabritton) August 16, 2017

Launched in 1910 the Walnut Whip is Nestlé’s oldest brand, so you can understand why people might have strong feelings over any change to the treat they know and love.

Before you get too angry, though, it doesn’t mean the Walnut Whip has been altered forever. Rather, Nestlé is launching a range of three flavours (Delicate Vanilla, Delicious Caramel and Delightful Mint), which give chocolate lovers the option of enjoying a nut-less Whip.

However, it doesn’t look like many people will be abandoning the original chocolate any time soon.

Taking the nuts off #walnutwhip !!!



Like buying a car without a steering wheel — Rollo (@Alvinpiecrust) August 16, 2017

Look here @Nestle a #WalnutWhip without a walnut isn't a "plain whip", it's a desecration of a fine British invention. #cluesinthename — Mark Vincent (@mraynervincent) August 16, 2017

Is this walnut whip thing a joke? I can't work it out. 1. It's not a walnut whip with out a walnut. 2. Don't buy it if you don't like nuts. — Eleanor L (@EleanorBath) August 16, 2017

But there are those who can’t see why this has become such a Twitterstorm.

As someone who loves #walnut whips but has nut allergy I applaud @Nestle new walnutless walnut whip !!👍 — stevie (@stephen19631) August 16, 2017

I always used to remove the walnut anyway. #WalnutWhip — thesommelier (@thesommelieruk) August 16, 2017

If you think about it, it’s actually a great release for people with nut allergies. Those who are keen to try the new flavours will be able to sample vanilla and caramel from this week, with the mint edition following in September.

All those resistant to change can stick to the original.