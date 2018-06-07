There’s a new viral video involving Donald Trump and a water bottle

Donald Trump and a water bottle have gone viral once again, but this time Mike Pence is involved too.

In the footage, the president is seen placing his water bottle on the floor at a policy briefing – an as-yet unexplained action that his vice-president quickly mimics.

I am laughing so goddamn hard at this video of Trump inexplicably putting his water bottle on the floor, and Pence immediately doing the same for no reason whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/qEFPzKClYj — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) June 6, 2018

The short clip has been shared tens of thousands of times on social media, and featured on news channels and websites as well as talk shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Didnt you ever play that game as a kid where you mirror EVERYTHING your sib or friend does until they whollop you? — Barbara (@bigskybabs) June 6, 2018

Who the heck is under the table that was so thirsty? — Polly Whoopsass ❄️️Ω (@Emo_Luments) June 7, 2018

This is the second time a video involving Mr Trump and a water bottle has gone viral.

In 2017 people online picked up on the way which he drank from a bottle, noting that he had mocked Republican leadership rival Marco Rubio for his water breaks in the past.

Others have also noted Mr Pence copying Mr Trump’s movements previously, including the way he waved to crowds in 2016.

Shot this footage earlier. Pence already picking up some Trump tendencies. 👍🏼👋🏼👉🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/Uvgof52DXy — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) July 22, 2016

The latest meeting, attended by the president and his deputy, along with first lady Melania Trump, was at the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) to discuss this year’s hurricane season in the US.

- Press Association